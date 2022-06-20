New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a respite from the scorching heat, the temperatures in Delhi last week dropped significantly after rain showers in many parts of the city during the weekend. On Monday, the minimum temperature in the national capital also settled at 23.6 degrees Celsius, five notches below the season's average. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted cloudy skies with light to moderate rainfall accompanied by gusty winds during the day. The maximum temperature in the city is likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

State-Wise Weather Forecast:

17 Dead in Bihar Due To Lightning, Thunderstorms

At least 17 people in Bihar died due to lightning and thunderstorms since Saturday night as heavy rains lash the state during the weekend. CM Nitish Kumar announced a relief package of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased and expressed grief over the incident. Bhagalpur district has reported the maximum number of six deaths, followed by Vaishali (three), Banka and Khagaria (two each) and Munger, Katihar, Madhepura and Saharsa (one each). The deaths have happened since Saturday night.

Thunderstorms likely to Hit Himachal

As per the IMD, Himachal Pradesh is expected to receive rainfall by June 21 leading to a drop in the maximum and minimum temperatures. The state is expected to see monsoon from June 24, 2022, the IMD said.

Punjab To Receive Drizzle Of Rains

According to the IMD, regions of Majha and Doaba may witness high rainfall with scattered thunderstorms.

Rajasthan Receives Pre-Monsoon Rainfall

The pre-monsoon rain in Jaipur kept the city soaked on Sunday. The streets of Jaipur were flooded as about 40 to 50 mm of rain was recorded at Mansarovar, Jhotwara, Khatipura, Vaishali Nagar, Sirsi Road, Ajmer Road, and Agra Road. Meanwhile, Rajasthan is expected to witness pre-monsoon rains for two-three days leading to a drop in temperature in many regions of the state as stated by IMD.

Haryana To Witness Slight Drop In Temperature

Haryana is also expected to receive rainfall in the next two-three days leading to a slight drop in the temperatures. Regions including Gurugram and Rewari will also receive rainfall with the temperature dropping to 24 degrees Celsius.

IMD Issues Orange Alert In Maharashtra

The India Meteorological Department on Monday issued an 'orange alert' to Mumbai and Thane for very heavy rainfall till June 21. The orange-colour coded warning for heavy rains on June 20-21 was issued for the coastal districts of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, the IMD said. The IMD has four-colour coded alerts, namely green (no warning), yellow (watch), orange (alert) and red (warning).

