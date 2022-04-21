New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi has been experiencing a pleasant weather since morning on Thursday as the city is likely to witness light isolated rainfall during the next 12 hours. The adjoining areas of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, like Noida and Gurugram, are also experiencing enjoyable weather bringing a brief relief from the hot and sultry temperature. The city might also witness thunderstorms, gusty winds, and lightning along with rains during the day.

Read weather updates from your city here:

Scattered/ fairly widespread rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, Tripura, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim during the next 5 days.

Isolated heavy rainfall in Sikkim on 22nd April, over Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh on 22nd and 24th April. Isolated hailstorm over Assam-Meghalaya, Sub Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim on 22nd April.

Isolated rainfall likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, and Odisha during the next 2 days. Isolated hailstorm over Uttarakhand on 21st and 22nd April.

Light isolated rainfall over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan during the next 12 hours.

Dust storm/ thunderstorm over Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh on 21st April.

Isolated light rainfall over Kerala Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana during the next 5 days.

Heatwaves are likely to prevail in isolated pockets of Uttar Pradesh from 23rd to 25th. Over Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh on 24th and 25th April 2022.

A fall by 2-3 degrees Celsius in minimum temperature is very likely over most parts of northwest India during the next 24 hours and rises in subsequent days.

This is caused by the influence of strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to northeastern states at lower tropospheric levels.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha