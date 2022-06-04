New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Once again, people living in the national capital are gearing up to face heatwave like situation as the India Meteorological Department has warned that in the next coming 2-3 days, people living in the Northwest and Central India have to face heatwave conditions. As per the weather department's prediction, the temperature in Delhi will remain between 43 to 42 degrees celsius from 5th June till 10th June.

"Heat Wave Conditions in isolated pockets over Northwest & Central India during next 2-3 days," the weather department tweeted.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature in the national capital stood at 28.7 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, whereas the maximum temperature is expected to touch 44 degrees Celsius. Back on Friday, the temperature went to 45-degree Celsius mark in parts of the capital. The weather department has also issued a Yellow alert, warning of a heat wave at isolated places in the capital on Saturday.

"Heatwave is back over parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, south Uttar Pradesh and isolated pockets of Delhi-NCR," said Mahesh Palawat, vice president (climate change and meteorology), Skymet Weather.

The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings -- green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared), and red (take action).

The weather department declares a heatwave when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal.

If the temperature is more than 6.4 notches, then the day is declared a severe heatwave, as per the IMD.

Meanwhile, over the past few days, the national capital witnessed thunderstorms along with heavy rainfall, which provided relief to the people living in the city. The heavy rainfall also brought down the temperature. However, once again people living in the capital are bracing for scorching heat.

As per IMD, the southern peninsular region will experience rainfall from June 7.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen