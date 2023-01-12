Weather Updates: Light Rain Predicted In Delhi Amid Rise In Temperature; Cold Wave Likely To Return By Weekend

DELHI on Thursday woke up to a slightly warm morning with the minimum temperatures rising to nearly 10 degrees Celsius. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Safdarjung observatory in Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 9.3 degrees Celsius while Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 9.6 degrees Celsius on Thursday morning. Meanwhile, the visibility in the Safdarjung area was recorded at 500 metres, as per IMD.

The air quality in the national capital also improved slightly, however, remained in the very poor category as the overall AQI in Delhi was recorded at 312 today morning. The IMD said that with the fresh western disturbances and stronger surface winds, the foggy conditions in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and western Uttar Pradesh have improved significantly.

As per the weather forecast by the IMD, cloudy weather and light rain are predicted over the capital for the next two days under the influence of a strong western disturbance affecting northwest India. Delhi saw an intense cold wave spell from January 5 to January 9, the second longest in the month in a decade. It has also recorded over 50 hours of dense fog this month so far, which is the highest since 2019.

Meanwhile, cold wave conditions are predicted to return to the plains of northwest India after the WD retreats and frosty northwesterly winds start blowing from the snow-covered mountains. As per a weather expert, North India is headed for a severe cold spell this week, with mercury to hover between 0 and -4°C in plains.

The icy, severe chill would be experienced between January 14 and 19 and is likely to be at its peak from January 16 to 18, the weather expert said. "Don't know how to put this up but upcoming spell of #Coldwave in #India look really extreme during 14-19th January 2023 with peak on 16-18th, Never seen temperature ensemble going this low in a prediction model so far in my career. Freezing -4°c to +2°c in plains, Wow!" he tweeted.

While there has been a significant improvement in the fog situation in North India over the last few days, owing to strong winds blowing in because of a Western Disturbance, the relief, according to the Met expert, won't be for long as the chill and fog will be back soon. The fog situation has improved slightly in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and West UP over the last few days.

Visibility in Amritsar increased from 25 metres on January 11 to 450 metres on January 12. Similarly, in Bathinda, the visibility improved from 0 to 200 metres on January 12. In Chandigarh, visibility rose to 400 metres from a low of 25 metres. In Hissar and Ambala, visibility rose to as much as 1000 metres while in Palam and Safdarjung, in the national capital, the visibility improved to as high as 800 metres.



(With Agencies Inputs)