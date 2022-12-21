Weather Updates: Flights Diverted, Trains Delayed Due To Dense Fog As Cold Wave Grips North India

AS THE winter fog continued to hit North India including the national capital, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Wednesday informed that flights are being diverted or are returning back to Delhi due to bad weather in Chandigarh, Varanasi and Lucknow. However, the visibility in Delhi is normal and the flight operations are smooth, DIAL stated.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted the continuation of a dense layer of fog from Punjab and Northwest Rajasthan to East Uttar Pradesh across Haryana.

"INSAT 3D RAPID Satellite imagery shows a continuation of Dense fog layer from Punjab and Northwest Rajasthan to East UP across Haryana. Gray circled cloud patch, over central parts of West UP, is Medium & High clouds associated with middle tropospheric level westerly trough and the fog layer lies below it," IMD tweeted.

At 5.30 am, visibility (meter) recorded in Amritsar was 25, Bhatinda-0, Ganganagar-25, Ambala-50, Bareilly-25, Bahraich-50, Varanasi-50, IMD added.

Due to bad weather, some trains from Uttar Pradesh, Assam, West Bengal, Jammu, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar have been arriving in Delhi with delays of two to three hours or more.

According to CPRO Northern Railway, Mau-Anand Vihar Express is running late by 2:30 hours; Puri-New Delhi Purushottam by 4 hours; Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi by 4 hours; Malda town- Delhi Jn Farakka by 2:30 hours; Other trains running late are, Ghazipur-Anand Vihar by 4:30 hours; Howrah-New Delhi by 3:30 hours; Kamakhya Delhi Express by 3 hours; Azamgarh-Delhi Kaifiyat Express by 4 hours; Rewa-Anand Vihar Express by 5 hours; Sultanpur-Anand Vihar Express by 3:15.

Ayodhya-Delhi Cantt Express by 5 hours; Prayagraj-Meerut City by 3 hours; Banaras-New Delhi Express by 4 hours; Pratapgarh-Delhi Express by 3 hours; Lucknow-New Delhi Mail by 2:30 hours; Muzzafarpur-Anand Vihar Express by 2:30 hours; Varanasi-New Delhi by 2 hours; Katra-New Delhi Express by 1:30 hours.

On Tuesday, due to poor visibility in Noida, an accident was reported from Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar. One person died while at least 24 were injured when their bus collided with a container vehicle in the Dankaur area.

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala's convoy also met with an accident due to poor visibility. The incident took place near Haryana’s Agroha, on Monday late night. Due to the fog on the route, Chautala's car crashed with the police vehicle and a police officer was got hurt, but the deputy Chief Minister managed to escape unhurt.

(With ANI Inputs)