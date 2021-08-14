New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Southwest Monsoon has wreaked havoc in several parts of the country with many states witnessing cloud bursts, landslides and waterlogging due to incessant rains. However, it is expected that the rainfall will gradually reduce in some parts of India. But even during this break, the weather is likely to remain rough over parts of East and Northeast India.



The India Meteorological Department on Saturday said that a cyclonic circulation is likely to form over west-central and adjoining north-west Bay of Bengal around August 15. Apart from this, strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal will continue to move northeast during the next 1-2 days.



Under the effect of the cyclonic systems, there is a possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places over Bihar on 15th August. After which, the intensity of rainfall will gradually decrease. On the other hand, parts of Northeast India, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim will experience heavy to very heavy rainfalls till August 16.



Due to this, the IMD has issued an Orange Alert for Assam, Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh for Saturday and Sunday however the bad weather conditions are likely to subside by Monday, August 16. People have been advised to check the weather forecast of their local areas. The same alert will continue in Assam, Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim till August 16.



According to the private weather organization Skymet, during the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain may occur over East Uttar Pradesh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Meanwhile, light to moderate rain is possible over Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka, Telangana, Odisha, parts of Lakshadweep, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and parts of Jammu and Kashmir. Apart from that states like Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Interior Maharashtra will witness light rainfall.



People living in Uttrakhand are facing severe weather conditions due to heavy rainfall. Many districts have already witnessed the natural catastrophe of landslides causing vehicles to get stuck in the debris. According to the Meteorological Department, there may be heavy rain at isolated places of Dehradun, Nainital, as well as Champawat, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar and Chamoli on Saturday whereas other districts will experience light to moderate rainfall.

