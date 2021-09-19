IMD has issued an orange alert for Gujarat and East Rajasthan for Sunday. During this time residents have been urged to be prepared for inclement weather conditions.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rain alert for many states. According to the Meteorological Department, a low pressure area is forming over Rajasthan and Gujarat. It is likely to weaken into a cyclonic circulation during the next few hours on Sunday. While many states including the national capital (Delhi) have been receiving heavy rains for the past few days, Rajasthan and Gujarat are expected to experience heavy rain and thundershowers. More than 100 mm of rain is expected in East Rajasthan and Gujarat on Sunday.

However, rains are expected to reduce in Gujarat from Tuesday. Parts of West Madhya Pradesh will also see heavy rains in the next few days. Along with this, there is a possibility of heavy rain in Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

Meanwhile, night temperature is likely to be warmer than average across India. The temperature in Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat will remain colder than normal for the next few days. Especially around Punjab, the mercury level, will remain 8 degrees Celsius or cooler than normal from Tuesday and remain so till this weekend. Night temperatures are likely to be warmer than average across India for the next few days.

Even Delhi has recorded minimum temperature of 26 degree Celsius. The national capital on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal. IMD has predicted a partly cloudy sky during the day with maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius in the city. On Saturday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 34.4 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 24.6 degrees Celsius.

Most importantly, IMD has issued an orange alert for Gujarat and East Rajasthan for Sunday. During this time residents have been urged to be prepared for inclement weather conditions.

This comes as another cyclonic circulation is persisting over Northwest Bay of Bengal. It is likely to move northwestwards towards Odisha on Monday. This system will move over Central India during next 3-4 days. There is a possibility of widespread rain in the eastern and central areas in the next few days.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha