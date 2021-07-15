On July 13, the southwest monsoon moved forward in the remaining parts of the country including, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan. While states like Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi have already recorded rainfall for the second consecutive day.

New Delhi | Jagran Weather Desk: With the arrival of the monsoon, many parts of the country have witnessed a good amount of rainfall making the weather pleasant in many states, including Delhi. The weather has given relief to people from scorching hot and humid climate. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), continuous rainfall is expected this week in the entire north and northwestern parts of India. The IMD has also predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in parts of Uttarakhand and western Uttar Pradesh during the next five days.

On July 13, the southwest monsoon moved forward in the remaining parts of the country including, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan. While states like Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi have already recorded rainfall for the second consecutive day. On the other hand, heavy to very heavy rainfall was also witnessed at isolated places in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

While talking about Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, the IMD has already issued a yellow alert from July 14 to 16. The easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal have entered the northern and northwest region late last week. Due to this, people will observe light rainshower for the coming few days in many parts of northwest India. On the other hand, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow, may witness heavy rainfall as predicted by the IMD. The sky will remain cloudy in some areas of the state and light rainshower may also continue.

Meanwhile, areas in Western UP, including Ballia and Lakhimpur Kheri, have received a warning of heavy rainfall. At the same time, there is a possibility of light to heavy rain in isolated areas of Punjab and Haryana.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen