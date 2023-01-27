Weather Updates: Temperature Drops Again In Delhi; Light Rain Expected In North-West India From Jan 28

DELHI on Friday recorded a minimum temperature of 5.8 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is expected to go up to 19 degrees Celcius today. According to the Meteorological Department, a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect Northwest India from Saturday (January 28).

"Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/snowfall over Western Himalayan Region and light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over plains or northwest Indian on January 29 and 30," IMD said.

Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/snowfall over Western Himalayan Region and light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over plains of northwest India on 29th & 30th January, 2023. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 26, 2023

As per the MeT department, an isolated hailstorm will affect Himachal Pradesh on January 29, and Uttarakhand on January 29 and 30 while in east Rajasthan it will impact on January 28 and 29. Over west Rajasthan, the isolated hailstorm will hover on January 29.

Meanwhile, IMD in its seven days for Delhi predicted a clear sky for today. The minimum temperature can be recorded at 9 degrees while the maximum temperature can be recorded at 19 degrees. It will be partly cloudy in Delhi on January 28 and rain may start from January 29.

However, the air quality in the national capital is deteriorating further. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the air quality is expected to worsen further next few days.

The national capital logged eight cold wave days in January this year, the most in the month in 15 years. It saw seven cold wave days in January 2020 while it did not record any such day last year.

Earleir, the Met Department predicted that with the impact of a fresh Western Disturbance on January 19, isolated parts of North India, Central India, and the Western Himalayan Region will likely receive rainfall in the first half of the week from January 26 to February 1.