New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As the monsoon intensifies across the country, many parts of Delhi NCR have witnessed heavy rainfall. According to the Meteorological Department, West and Central India will observe heavy rain for the next three-four days. At the same time, a 'Red' alert has been issued in many districts of Maharashtra including Mumbai

According to the Meteorological Department states like Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Delhi -NCR and Uttarakhand will witness torrential rains for the next two days. Apart from this, heavy rains will continue in Uttar Pradesh for the next 4 days. The Meteorological Department has also predicted the possibility of rain activities in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha, Chhattisgarh by 23.

Meanwhile, states like Konkan & Goa, adjoining parts of Madhya Maharashtra, Telangana, Vidarbha, Marathwada, parts of Madhya Pradesh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Rajasthan will receive light to moderate rain during the next 24 hours.

On the other hand, parts of Uttar Pradesh, South Gujarat, West Bengal, Sikkim, Interior Karnataka, Kerala, Assam, and parts of West Bengal will witness heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, Light to moderate rain may occur over parts of Punjab, Haryana, and Lakshadweep.

While talking about Maharashtra, due to incessant rain people are facing n number of troubles in the western and coastal regions. Due to heavy rainfall, many rivers are flowing above the danger level. Several cities like Bhiwandi, Badlapur, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan, Dombivli, Chiplun Khed, Sawantwadi, Mangaon, Kudal, and others were inundated with three to six feet of water and some low-lying areas with a higher level of water. Meanwhile, the Indian Navy will be involved in rescue operations in Ratnagiri, Chiplun, and other areas of Konkan where heavy rains have created a flood situation. The teams will soon leave for the Konkan region.

On the other hand, the Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert in places like Dehradun, Pithoragarh, and Nainital. The prediction also indicates that Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar will witness heavy rainfall on July 23. According to Bikram Singh, director of the Meteorological Center, there is a possibility of heavy rain on July 24 in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Nainital, Champawat, Pauri, and Pithoragarh. He said that after July 25, the rain will

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen