New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Several states in India, especially Maharashtra and West Bengal, have been lashed by heavy rains, forcing thousands of people to vacate their homes. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has now issued a yellow alert for Maharashtra, predicting heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and strong winds at isolated places.



"The remaining effect of the cyclone Gulab will continue over Marathwada, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan, and heavy to very heavy rainfall will occur at some places. The northern part of Konkan and central Maharashtra will experience more rainfall on Wednesday," India.com quoted senior IMD scientist KS Hosalikar as saying.



Apart from Maharashtra, the weather department has predicted heavy rainfall in several areas of Odisha and West Bengal. According to the director of IMD Bhubaneswar HR Biswas, there will be moderate to heavy rainfall during the next 24 hours in the northern coastal areas of Odisha.



Along with this, a low-pressure area has formed over the adjoining coastal areas of Odisha and West Bengal, due to which heavy to very heavy rainfall will occur over Jharkhand and adjoining districts of West Bengal during the next two days, the director added.



Heavy rainfall alert in these states:



The IMD has issued heavy to very heavy rainfall alerts for Gujarat, Telangana and Rajasthan. The weather department on Monday has issued a red alert for 14 districts of Telangana including Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal (Rural), Warangal (Urban), Jangaon, Siddipet, and Kamareddy districts. It has also warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall at different places in these districts.



On the other hand, a yellow alert has been issued for many districts of Rajasthan from 29 September to 1 October. Not only in Rajasthan, but the weather department has also issued a Yellow alert for the national capital for Saturday and Sunday.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen