Heavy Rainfall In Delhi-NCR Brings Life To Standstill, More Rain Expected Today

The national capital on Saturday received non-stop rainfall causing massive flooding in some areas and also bringing down the temperature. As per India Meteorological Department's prediction, the adjoining areas of the entire Delhi and NCR will receive more rainfall on Sunday (October 9). Due to the heavy rainfall, life in the capital has come to a standstill as massive traffic jams in several busy parts of Delhi were witnessed.

As heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi, visuals of waterlogging and traffic jams have surfaced online. While winters are just a month away, the heavy rainfall in the city has already given people their first taste of the cold weather. Heavy rainfall lashed the national capital late Friday night and throughout Saturday.

Delhi wakes up to waterlogging in several parts of the national capital after heavy rainfall; visuals from East Vinod Nagar pic.twitter.com/todRTaJjls — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2022

Uttar Pradesh | Heavy rain lashes several parts of Noida; visuals from Sector 10 pic.twitter.com/fh0uuC4Q01 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 9, 2022

The maximum temperature in Delhi on Sunday morning was recorded as 22 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is predicted to be 22 degrees Celsius. On the other hand, the maximum temperature on Saturday was 23.4 degree Celsius. The minimum was 20.8 degree Celsius.

The weather department has predicted light to moderate spells over Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Mattanhail, Jhajjar.

As per an official statement, the national capital has received incessant rainfall in the last 40 hours. Due to the heavy rainfall, incidents such as waterlogging, the development of potholes, etc. have been reported across Delhi. These resulted in traffic bottlenecks, slow-moving traffic, and consequent traffic congestion calls.

"The Traffic Control Room flashed messages to all DCPs (traffic ranges), ACPs (traffic districts), and traffic inspectors to mobilize the maximum number of staff, motorcycle patrol teams, and cranes in the field to ensure manual regulation of traffic at intersections where there was no power supply, remove broken down vehicles and restore the normal flow of traffic," the statement said.

Further, it is also expected that during the event on Sunday, people living in Delhi can face traffic disruption. Meanwhile, the incessant has improved the air quality of Delhi. On Saturday, the air quality index, or AQI around 7 pm was recorded as 37, under the "good" category. The Safdarjung observatory on Saturday recorded 30.1 mm of rainfall in a nine-hour period ending at 5:30 pm.