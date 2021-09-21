Many parts of Rajasthan and Gujarat will also receive heavy rains for the next four days including Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana on September 22. A warning of heavy rain has also been issued in Uttarakhand till September 25.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Meteorological Department has predicted the possibility of heavy rains in different states of the country for the next five days. According to the IMD, there will be heavy rains in West Bengal and Odisha on September 22. Many parts of Rajasthan and Gujarat will also receive heavy rains for the next four days including Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana on September 22. A warning of heavy rain has also been issued in Uttarakhand till September 25. There is also a possibility of heavy rain in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh till September 24.

Delhi and adjoining areas, including Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad, saw moderate rainfall and cloudy weather on Tuesday. This change in weather was earlier predicted by the Indian Meteorological Department. According to the weather department, in September alone, Delhi has received 404.7 mm of rain and if the national capital receives another 12.7 mm of rain, it will break the record for the month.

"The record is likely to be broken this week itself because there may be moderate rain in some parts of Delhi on Tuesday and there is a possibility of moderate rain on Wednesday as well. This month, Delhi has received a good amount of rain in the last 19 days. Records show it’s been 264 mm more than the monthly average. There are still 10 days left in September. Therefore, there is a possibility that the rains will break all the records so far in September," IMD officials had said.

Furthermore, the IMD has forecasted fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls over east Rajasthan and west Madhya Pradesh from September 21 to 25. Similar conditions would prevail over east Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha on September 21 to 23, whereas, over Chhattisgarh, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, and Konkan & Goa on September 21- 22 and Gujarat region on September 21.

There is also a possibility of rain in the Kumaon and Garhwal regions of Uttarakhand. IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in Dehradun, Nainital, Champawat, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh in the next 24 hours, and has also issued a yellow alert.

Coming to Delhi NCR, the IMD tweeted that there will be moderate to heavy rains in the areas around Narela, Bawana, Alipore, Kanjhawala, Rohini, Badili, Pitampura, Mundka, Punjabi Bagh in Delhi. While Loni Dehat in NCR, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, and Aurangabad in Haryana, in and around Hodal will receive light to moderate rain.

Meanwhile, the monsoon remains active due to the formation of three weather systems simultaneously in Madhya Pradesh, resulting in rainfall in the districts of the divisions adjoining Gujarat and Rajasthan. On September 25, a new low-pressure area is going to form in the Bay of Bengal, due to which torrential rains will continue till the end of September.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha