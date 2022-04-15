New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhites have been suffering from heatwave conditions for quite some time now. People living in the national capital have been reeling under stifling heat, and according to India Meteorological Department, (IMD), the heatwave condition is likely to prevail in Delhi for the next few days. From April 16 to 21, the maximum temperature in Delhi will hover around 40 to 42 degrees Celsius. On the other hand, the minimum temperature is likely to range from 24 to 26 degrees Celsius.

"Heat wave conditions in isolated pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and Rajasthan during 15th-19th; over Himachal Pradesh during 15th -18th; over Jammu division during 16th-18th; over Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh during 17th -19th April," the weather department tweeted.

On Friday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 23.7 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal. As per the weather department's prediction, the sky will remain cloudy throughout the day. The maximum temperature in Delhi on Friday hovered at 40 degrees Celsius with a partly cloudy sky, whereas relative humidity in the city at 8.30 am was 78 per cent.

Back on Thursday night, Palam observatory recorded winds and light rainfall of around 1 mm, since a western disturbance lies over Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality in Delhi remained in the ‘poor’ category on Friday with AQI settling at 225 at around 9 am. The AQI in the national capital has been hovering between poor and very poor zone since March 28, the data by SAFAR showed.

An Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen