New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhiites continue to witness scorching heat on Sunday with the minimum temperature settling at 27.4 degrees Celsius in the morning with predictions of heatwave conditions at some parts of the national capital during the day. According to the weather department, Delhi's maximum temperature today will likely touch 43 degrees Celsius and strong surface winds with a speed of 20-30 kmph are also likely during the day.

This came after a heatwave sent the mercury soaring to 47 degrees Celsius in parts of the national capital on Saturday. At the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's base station, the maximum temperature settled at 43.9 degrees against 42.9 degrees Celsius on Friday and 42 degrees Celsius on Thursday. The maximum temperature jumped to 47.1 degrees at Mungeshpur, making it the hottest place in the city.

Sports Complex, Pitampura, Najafgarh, Jafarpur and Ridge recorded a high of 46.9 degrees Celsius, 46.5 degrees Celsius, 46.2 degrees Celsius, 45.7 degrees Celsius and 45.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The MeT office had already issued a yellow alert, warning of heatwave at isolated places in Delhi for today (Sunday). The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings -- green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action).

The temperature may rise further as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a mainly clear sky over the next four to five days. Meanwhile, northwest and central India will also reel under extreme temperatures, the IMD said. Heatwave conditions have been predicted in states like Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and parts of Uttar Pradesh.

iii) Heat Wave Conditions in isolated pockets over Northwest & Central India during next 2-3 days. pic.twitter.com/RnvXxdWmUk — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 4, 2022

“Heatwave is back over parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, south Uttar Pradesh and isolated pockets of Delhi-NCR," said Mahesh Palawat, vice president (climate change and meteorology), Skymet Weather.

A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal. A severe heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD.

(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan