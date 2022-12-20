Haryana Dy CM's Car Meets With Accident; 1 Dead, 10 Injured In Noida As Fog Engulfs North India

A vehicle in the convoy of Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala met with an accident late last night in Dhandhoor village due to fog while going to Sirsa from Hisar. (Image: ANI)

HARYANA Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala who was travelling to Sirsa from Hisar, when his convoy met with an accident due to poor visibility. The incident took place near Haryana’s Agroha, on Monday late night. Due to the fog on the route, Chautala's convoy crashed with the police vehicle. A police officer was hurt, but the deputy Chief Minister managed to get away uninjured.

Due to poor visibility, an accident was reported in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddha Nagar where one person died while at least 10 were injured when their bus collided with a container vehicle in the Dankaur area on Tuesday morning. The injured have been shifted to the hospital.

Haryana | A vehicle in the convoy of Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala met with an accident late last night in Dhandhoor village due to fog while going to Sirsa from Hisar. Chautala was unhurt. A Commando in the convoy received minor injuries, and the impacted vehicle was replaced. pic.twitter.com/tCQwTcV2OJ — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2022

"At least 10 people injured, one death reported after their bus collided with a container vehicle due to fog in Dankaur area this morning. The bus was carrying 60 passengers. Injured have been taken to a hospital," Gautam Buddha Nagar Police, as quoted by ANI, said.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted dense to very dense fog conditions over Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh to continue for the next two to three hours and improve gradually, news agency ANI reported. While in Kanpur, it will be very dense fog conditions with the minimum temperature being 7 degrees Celsius.

The Delhi Airport tweeted a fog alert at 4.30 am informing passengers about the implementation of poor visibility protocols. "At Delhi Airport, low visibility procedures are in effect. At this time, all flight operations are normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," the tweet read.

According to IMD, several parts of the states reported the lowest visibility (in meters) today early morning. In Bathinda, the visibility was zero. In Amritsar, Ganganagar, Patiala, Delhi (Palam), and Lucknow, the visibility was 25. Meanwhile, in Delhi (SFD) and Purnea, it was 50. Ambala and Agra reported 200 while in Gorakhpur, the visibility was 300. Bareilly, Patna, Gaya and Kolkata were some of the highest poor visibility areas where it was recorded at 500.