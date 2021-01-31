Delhi Weather Updates: IMD has also forecast that the severe cold wave conditions will continue in Delhi today as well. It had also predicted that the national capital will receive light to moderate rainfall in the first week of February.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhiites woke up to a foggy morning on Sunday as the national capital witnessed a dip in the temperatures in several parts of the city. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 22 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature dropped to 4 degrees Celsius, resulting in the chilling waves.

The dense fog in the Delhi-NCR region also affected the traffic movement as commuters faced problems in driving due to low visibility. India Meteorological Department (IMD) in a tweet stated, "Visibility (in meter) recorded 0530 hours IST of January 31: Delhi (Palam and Safdarjung)-1000m."

The Met Department has also forecast that the severe cold wave conditions will continue in Delhi today as well. It had also predicted that the national capital will receive light to moderate rainfall in the first week of February. "Delhi may receive light rainfall between February 3 to February 5 and the cold wave will persist," said the Met Department.

A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from Sunday night. Under its influence, scattered rain or snow with moderate thunderstorm and lightning is likely over the hills on February 1 and 2, as per IMD.

Meanwhile, the air quality index (AQI) in the city continued to remain in the 'very poor' category. The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) stated, "The overall AQI in the city reported is 305."

On Friday, the AQI in the city was 346 and on Saturday, the AQI was 375. An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101- 200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.

The most likely reasons behind poor air quality, as stated by SAFAR, are high local wind speed and low stubble burning. "Surface winds are high and southwesterly in direction; high winds are forecasted to continue for the next 24 hours", the SAFAR said.

"Due to the better ventilation index, AQI is likely to improve further the lower end of 'very poor' to 'poor' AQI is forecasted for tomorrow. AQI is likely to marginally deteriorate on February 1-2 but within the 'very poor' category," SAFAR stated in its daily report," SAFAR added.

