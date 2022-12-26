Weather Updates: Dense Fog To Blanket Delhi And These States Over Next Five Days, IMD Issues Alert

Delhiites woke up to thick layer of fog with cold waves on Monday. (Image Credit: ANI.)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fog warning in several parts of North India, including Delhi, for the next five days. The weather department said dense to very dense fog which is likely to occur in parts of Punjab, Haryana, northwest Rajasthan and Chandigarh.

On Monday, Delhiites woke up to a thick layer of fog as the mercury level recorded a drop across the Delhi-NCR region. Dense fog leads to reduced visibility and further creates problems for commuters.

The main meteorological station in Delhi, the Safdarjung observatory, recorded a minimum temperature of 5.3 degrees Celsius, which is three degrees below average. The IMD defines "extremely dense" fog as fog with visibility between 0 and 50 metres, "dense" fog as 51 to 200 metres, "moderate" fog as 201 to 500 metres, and "shallow" fog as 501 to 1,000 metres.

According to the IMD, a cold wave swept several areas of Delhi on Sunday with the minimum temperature dropping to 3 degrees Celcius in the Ridge area whereas several parts observed a very cold day with mercury levels below than 10-degree Celcius.

The IMD issued on its website forecast for the next few days and said, "Dense to very dense fog in many places very likely to continue over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh in early morning hours of 25th December. Thereafter, dense fog in isolated pockets very likely to continue over these sub-divisions for subsequent 4 days."

While the majority of India is shivering as the mercury level drops every day, rain is expected to occur today and tomorrow across south coastal Tamil Nadu.