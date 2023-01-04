Weather Updates: Mercury Drops To Season's Lowest In Delhi; UP, Haryana Witness Dense Fog; Trains, Flight Diverted

The mercury level in Delhi was recorded at 7.6 degrees Celcius which is lower than average as reported by India Meteorological Department. (Image Credit: Reuters.)

COLD wave conditions continue to batter north Indian states with Delhi recording the season's lowest temperature at 4.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday morning. The visibility was also reduced to 200 metres, affecting the movement of road and rail traffic across the national capital region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), meanwhile, said that the dense fog layer is likely to persist for the next 2-3 days and gradually reduce thereafter.

The IMD also shared satellite images that showed a thick layer of fog over the Indo-Gangetic plains and adjoining central and eastern parts of the country. The Palam observatory at the Indira Gandhi International Airport logged a visibility level of 200 metres at 5.30 am. The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 4.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.

i) Dense to very dense fog and cold day conditions very likely to continue over northwest India during next 4-5 days.

ii) Cold wave conditions very likely to continue over northwest India during next 3 days and decrease in intensity thereafter. pic.twitter.com/6Rlq10xy0m — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 3, 2023

Coldwave conditions are set to return to the capital on Thursday and the mercury may drop to 4 degrees, the IMD has forecast. 'Cold day' conditions gripped Delhi on Tuesday with the maximum temperature dropping five degrees below normal at many places in the national capital, including Lodhi Road, Palam, Jafarpur and Mayur Vihar.

The IMD has predicted dense to very dense fog and cold day conditions over northwest India during the next four to five days. It predicted that cold day to severe cold day conditions in many pockets is very likely over Uttar Pradesh during the next 5 days and in isolated or some pockets over Punjab, and Haryana during the next 3 days, and cold day conditions in isolated pockets over north Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh during next 2-3 days.

Due to light winds and high moisture near the surface over the Indo-Gangetic plains, dense to very dense fog is very likely to continue in some pockets during the night and morning hours over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh in the next 4-5 days and in isolated pockets over Rajasthan during next 48 hours, the IMD said.

As per the IMD, the dense fog is likely to occur in isolated pockets over Bihar during the next 5 days, and over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh during the next 3 days. Meanwhile, eastern states like West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura can also witness fog during the next 2 days, and Odisha and Chhattisgarh next 24 hours.

At least 19 trains to Delhi were delayed by one-and-a-half to four-and-a-half hours due to the foggy weather. Earlier on Tuesday, at least 21 trains to Delhi were delayed by one-and-a-half to five hours due to foggy weather.

