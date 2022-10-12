Weather Updates: Delhiites Wake Up To Heavy Smog, Low Visibility; More Rains Likely In UP, Delhi-NCR

THE INDIA Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a cloudy sky with light rains on Wednesday in Delhi with the maximum temperature around 30 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature is likely to settle at 21 degrees Celsius. According to the weather department, heavy spells of rainfall are likely to continue over Uttar Pradesh where 11 people lost their lives and more than 900 villages were affected in rain-related incidents.

However, after consecutive three days of rainfall causing a flood-like situation while bringing down the temperature, there was a relief following a break in the continuous rainfall on Tuesday morning in Delhi. Meanwhile, today, people woke up in the light layer of smog that has covered the sky over Delhi-NCR, however, people also faced poor visibility on the roads due to smog.

As per the weather department, heavy spells of rainfall are likely to continue over Tamil Nadu for the next five days and over interior Karnataka during the next two days. Widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls is very likely today over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Bihar.

Meanwhile, it is also reported that due to incessant rainfall, most parts of the country also witnessed crop damage. Several rivers in Uttar Pradesh are either flowing at the danger level or have crossed it. Local farmers are complaining against the administration as the continuous rainfall destroys crops and fields remain submerged under the flood water.

In some parts of the state, people living in low-lying areas are also facing problems due to flood situations. Owning to heavy rainfall warning by the weather department, school classes up to class 12 remained closed in part of the state.

As per the PTI, the rainfall recorded so far this month is around four times the normal rainfall of 28 mm and three times the precipitation (41.6 mm) recorded in August, which is the wettest month of the monsoon season. The minimum temperature in the national capital on Tuesday was recorded at 20.5degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.