Weather Updates: Respite From Cold Wave As Mercury Rises To 12 Degrees In Delhi; AQI In 'Very Poor' Zone

Cold Wave: Amid the chilly weather, people have been seen gathering around bonfires to keep themselves warm. (Image: ANI)

DELHI got some respite from the intense cold wave on Friday with the minimum temperature rising to nearly 12 degrees Celsius. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), Safdarjung in Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 9.8 degrees Celsius while Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 12.4 degrees Celsius till 8.30 am today. Visibility in Palam and Safdarjung area was recorded at 500 metres.

However, the national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 6 degrees Celsius with a thick layer of fog in the morning. Around 6.10 am, Delhi's Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 5.9 degrees Celsius. The visibility in Palam was recorded at 100 meters at 6.10 am.

In Delhi, the sky will be partly clouded and moderate fog will continue in the morning. The maximum temperature in the city is expected to increase up to 20 degrees Celsius, IMD said.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi was in the "very poor" category with the overall air quality index (AQI) at 341. In the Delhi University area, the AQI was recorded at 380 while in Pusa, the AQI was 328, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) data. In the area around IIT Delhi, the AQI was 325. In Mathura Road, the AQI was recorded at 340 and the Lodhi Road area recorded AQI at 326.

Amid the chilly weather, people across the city have been seen gathering around bonfires to keep themselves warm. The shelter homes have opened up for homeless people near Lodhi Road and other areas.

Meanwhile, cold wave conditions are likely to re-emerge over North-West India and peak around January 15-16 with minimum temperatures expected to dip, according to IMD. As per a weather expert, quoted by ANI, North India is headed for a severe cold spell this week, with mercury to hover between 0 and -4°C in plains.

Delhi saw an intense cold wave spell from January 5 to January 9, the second longest in the month in a decade. It has also recorded over 50 hours of dense fog this month so far, which is the highest since 2019.

Several scheduled to depart from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), were delayed due to fog, informed airport authority. Among the flight routes affected by the severe fog were Delhi-San Francisco/Kathmandu, Delhi-Chandigarh-Kullu, Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Dharamshala-Chandigarh, Delhi-Shimla- Dharamshala, Delhi-Dehradun.

As was forecast, dense to very dense fog was observed over parts of Punjab, Northwest Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. "Dense/Very Dense Fog layer (in the white patch) extends from Punjab to Bihar across Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh," IMD tweeted.