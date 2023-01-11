Weather Updates: Mercury Rises In Delhi As Cold Wave Abates; AQI Plunges To Severe Amid Dense Fog

DELHIITES who have been facing continuous cold waves for several days got some relief on Wednesday morning due to a modest rise in the city's lowest temperature. A minimum temperature of 5.9 degrees Celsius was recorded at Safdarjung Observatory, providing some relief from the freezing cold in the national capital. While the air quality in Delhi continued to be in the 'Severe' category with an overall AQI of 421.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), as of 6.10 am today, visibility in the Palam area was recorded at 100 metres. As per the weather forecast, Delhi will witness moderate to dense fog and a partly cloudy sky today.

Due to dense fog in the city, several flights have been cancelled. Some flights from the national capital, including Delhi-Shimla, Delhi-Kathmandu, Delhi-Chennai, Delhi-Jaisalmer, Delhi-Bareilly, Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Varanasi, Delhi-Srinagar, Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Guwahati were delayed.

Watch Also:

On Tuesday, IMD said Delhi experienced the third worst cold spell in the last 23 years and also gave a second cold spell warning from January 14. The weather department also predicted rain, drizzle and snowfall on Thursday (January 12), and a second spell of the cold spell on January 14.

Speaking to ANI, RK Jenamani, Scientist, IMD said there will be light rain or drizzle in states like Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Western UP and North Rajasthan."For the Himalayan states like Jammu and Kashmir mainly Kashmir, we expect heavy rain or snow on Jan 12. We expect rain or snowfall in Himachal and Uttarakhand between January 11-14," he said.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital has been worsening since Sunday. The AQI in Delhi plunged into the 'Severe' category with an overall AQI of 418 on Tuesday while it was at 434 on Monday, worsening from 371 on Sunday. An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

In view of air pollution, the Delhi government on Monday imposed a temporary ban on plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in the national capital. According to a senior Transport department official, the ban will come into force from today onwards and will continue to till Friday.