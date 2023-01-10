Weather Updates: North India Shivers Amid Unabated Cold Wave, Dense Fog; Flights, Trains Delayed In Delhi

DELHI on Tuesday witnessed yet another foggy morning due to which several flights have been affected. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Delhi will see a mainly clear sky with dense fog in the morning and cold wave conditions in isolated areas.

The departure of around 50 domestic flights was delayed due to inclement weather at Delhi airport while 18 arrival flights (domestic) were also delayed. Some flights including Delhi-Kathmandu, Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Shimla, Delhi-Dehradun, and Delhi-Chandigarh-Kullu were delayed today.

Amid a cold wave prevailing in parts of northern India, Safdarjung in Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 6.4 degrees Celsius, and Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 7.5 degrees Celsius till 8.30 am. Visibility in the Palam area was recorded at 50 metres and Safdarjung at 200 metres, IMD predicted.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital has been worsening. The AQI in Delhi plunged into the 'Severe' category with an overall AQI of 418 on Tuesday. On Monday the AQI stood at 434 at 4 pm, worsening from 371 on Sunday. An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

In view of air pollution, the Delhi government on Monday imposed a temporary ban on plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in the national capital. According to a senior Transport department official, the ban will come into force from today onwards and will continue to till Friday.

This move has been taken considering the poor air quality as AQI has deteriorated to a severe category in Delhi. The poor air quality in the national capital owing to unfavourable meteorological conditions -- calm winds and low temperatures -- prompted the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to direct all NCR states to implement anti-pollution curbs with greater vigour.

"As per directions as provided under Stage III of the revised GRAP and under Section 115 of Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, it is hereby ordered that there shall be restrictions to ply BS-III, Petrol and BS-IV, Diesel LMVs (4-wheelers) in NCT of Delhi, with immediate effect, till dated 12.01.2023 or till downward revision in GRAP stage, whichever is earlier (except for vehicles deployed in emergency services, police vehicles & govt. vehicles used for enforcement)," the order issued on Monday read, PTI reported.

"We are monitoring the situation along with the Environment department. For now, the ban is likely to be in place till Friday. If the air quality improves, the ban could be lifted before Friday," the official said. "If any BS-III, Petrol and BS-IV, Diesel LMV (4-wheeler) found plying on roads will be prosecuted under section 194(1) of Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 which provides for a fine of Rs 20,000," the order said.

The CAQM held an urgent review meeting with officials from Delhi and NCR states, including Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, in light of the sudden increase in air pollution, and instructed them to implement the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAPfield )'s provisions with "greater vigour to prevent further deterioration of air quality."

(With Agencies Inputs)