Weather Updates: Mercury Dips To 4 Degrees In Delhi As Cold Wave, Dense Fog Continue; Relief Likely From Sat

People warm their hands on a bonfire to beat the cold, in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)

DELHI and parts of Northern India have been reeling under the biting cold wave with the minimum temperature in the national capital dropping to 4 degrees Celsius on Friday morning, making it chiller than several hill stations.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) weather forecast, the cold wave will continue to till January 7, however, there will be some improvement in the weather from Saturday onwards. The weather department on Friday predicted that the minimum temperature of 5 degrees Celsius can be recorded tomorrow.

Today, the minimum temperature in Palam was recorded at 6 degrees Celsius, while in Safdarjung was logged at 4 degrees Celsius. Delhi's Lodho road which recorded the season's lowest temperature on Thursday at 2.8 degrees Celcius, was recorded at 4 degrees Celsius today.

Due to cold weather in Delhi, many people are forced to stay indoors as chilly winds rushed down from the Himalayas to the plain areas. People have turned to heaters and hot tea for warmth. In several parts of Delhi, people have been seen lighting up bonfires to find respite from the prevailing cold wave and fog conditions.

Earleir on Wednesday, the IMD also issued an orange alert for Delhi-NCR for Thursday and Friday. Delhi's minimum temperature dropped down to three degrees Celsius On Thursday, while it was recorded at 2.2 to 2.8 degrees Celsius at three places.

Delhi’s main weather station, Safdarjung recorded that temperatures have been falling for at least three days straight with 8.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and 4.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

Due to the increasing cold wave in the national capital, shelter homes opened for homeless people. "We've 197 permanent shelter homes. During winter, we put up almost 250 tents in Delhi. Now, we've 190 functional tents & 50 are in standby mode. Apart from mattresses&blankets, we also provide 3 meals a day to occupants," Vipin Rai, Member of Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board, as quoted by ANI, said.