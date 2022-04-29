New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The blistering heatwave sweeping through vast swathes of the country intensified on Thursday with the mercury crossing the 45-degree mark in several places including the Delhi-NCR region. Gurugram logged an all-time high of 45.6 degrees Celsius, breaking the previous record of 44.8 degrees Celsius on April 28, 1979. Its neighbour Delhi saw the hottest April day in 12 years at 43.5 degrees Celsius. The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 43.7 degrees Celsius on April 18, 2010.

Warning of a continued heatwave/severe heatwave conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already issued an orange alert with its forecast for Friday stating that the maximum temperature is likely to be 44 degrees Celsius even when the sky would be partly cloudy and there is a possibility of dust storm accompanied with gusty winds (speed 40-50 kmph) towards evening/night.

Senior IMD scientist R.K. Jenamani had earlier in the day said that Delhi-NCR and the entire northwest Indian plains had received no significant rainfall after February 25 and the earliest that these areas can expect relief is on May 2 when there is a possibility of significant rainfall due to a Western Disturbance then.

The intense heatwave scorched Allahabad (45.9 degrees Celsius) in Uttar Pradesh; Khajuraho (45.6 degrees Celsius), Nowgong (45.6 degrees Celsius), and Khargone (45.2 degrees Celsius) in Madhya Pradesh; Akola (45.4 degrees Celsius), Bramhapuri (45.2 degrees Celsius) and Jalgaon (45.6 degrees Celsius) in Maharashtra and Jharkhand's Daltonganj (45.8 degrees Celsius).

Heatwave to persist for next 5 days, says IMD:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the spell of heatwave will persist over northwest and central India for the next five days and over east India for the next three days. An orange alert has been issued for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra for the next four days. According to weather experts, temperatures may even leap to 47 degrees Celsius in parts of northwest India.

The IMD said the heatwave could lead to "moderate" health concerns for vulnerable people such as infants, the elderly and people with chronic diseases. "Hence people should avoid heat exposure, wear lightweight and light-coloured cotton clothes and cover the head with a hat or umbrella," it said.

Large parts of India have been recording higher than normal temperatures since the last week of March, with weather experts attributing it to the absence of periodic light rainfall and thundershowers, typical for this time of the year, due to the lack of active western disturbances. India saw its warmest March since the IMD began keeping records 122 years ago amid a 71 per cent rain deficit.

Relief likely in the first week of May:

IMD Scientist RK Jenamani on Thursday informed that during the first week of May, there is a likeliness of witnessing western disturbances and increased chances of rain. In an advisory, he said that under the influence of another fresh Western Disturbance likely to affect northwest India from May 2.

"Light/moderate isolated/scattered rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning is likely over the Western Himalayan Region during May 2-4," IMD said. "Because of this, isolated light rainfall is likely over plains of northwest India during May 3 and 4", Jenamani added.



(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan