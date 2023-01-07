Intense Chills Continue To Numb Delhi-NCR; 46 Flights, 32 Trains Delayed Due To Fog; AQI Turns 'Hazardous'

On Friday, Delhi's Ayanagar recorded a minimum temperature of 1.8 degrees Celsius, which was the lowest of this season. (Image Credit: ANI.)

INTENSE winter chills continue to numb Delhiites on Saturday with the minimum temperature dipping to 2 degrees Celsius in the morning. Safdarjung observatory in Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 2.2 degrees Celsius while a minimum temperature of 2 degrees Celsius was recorded at Lodhi Road observatory. Dense fog also lowered the visibility across all pockets of the Delhi-NCR affecting road, rail and air traffic movement.

This is the third consecutive day Delhi witnessed a biting cold wave. Earlier on Friday, Delhi's Ayanagar recorded a minimum temperature of 1.8 degrees Celsius, which was the lowest of this season.

However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted relief from the chilling weather conditions from Sunday. The weather department further said that the temperature is expected to rise due to approaching western disturbances over the weekend. The IMD said that due to the approaching of two Western disturbances in quick succession, minimum temperatures are likely to rise gradually by 3 to 5 degree Celsius over many parts of northwest India during the next three days.

"As a result, cold wave to severe cold wave conditions in isolated pockets are very likely over Rajasthan and cold wave conditions in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh during the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Airport on Saturday advised passengers to check with their respective airlines for more information while reassuring them that flight operations were normal. "Low Visibility Procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are presently normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," Delhi airport said in its advisory.

32 trains are running late in the Northern Railway region due to fog on Saturday, while around 34 domestic departure flights from Delhi airport have been delayed due to bad weather. Over 12 arrival flights are delayed at the airport from different destinations on Saturday. Earlier on Friday, around 30 flights and 26 trains were delayed due to fog and low visibility conditions.

As the national capital shiver in the cold, dense fog has added to poor air quality. Delhi's overall AQI on Saturday morning was recorded at 367 in the Hazardous category. Almost all places in the national capital witnessed lower AQI. Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) suddenly and unexpectedly spiked and clocked 400 on Friday.

Amid a sudden rise in air pollution, the Centre's air quality panel on Friday directed the implementation of measures under stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR, including a ban on non-essential construction and demolition activities. In the third stage of GRAP, all construction and demolition work except for essential projects is banned in Delhi-NCR. Mining activities will not be allowed in the national capital.

Based on earlier decisions of the Sub-Committee on GRAP, actions up to Stage-I and Stage-II of the GRAP are already in force vide orders dated October 5, 2022, and October 19, 2022, respectively. Stage III and Stage IV of the GRAP have also been imposed and thereafter revoked from time to time based on the prevalent air quality scenario in Delhi.