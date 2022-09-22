Weather Updates: Delhi Receives Heavy Rainfall; More Showers Expected In Coming Days

Heavy rains in Delhi brought an atmosphere of joy to the people living in the national capital on Thursday (September 22). Delhi received heavy rainfall on Thursday, and the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a ‘yellow’ alert “to be aware” for the rest of the day. The weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain till the 26th of September. From 27th to 28th September the city will witness a generally cloudy sky.

On September 21, between 5:30 and 8:30 am Safdarjung weather station recorded 2.5 mm of rainfall. On the other hand, the Palam observatory recorded 4.5 mm of rainfall. A resident of the city was seen enjoying the pleasant weather as the heavy rainfall brought much-needed relief from the humidity and scorching heat.

Heavy downpour in Delhi/NCR brings respite for the residents from the hot & humid weather; IMD predicts more rain#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/aZTDgjjOoM — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) September 22, 2022

The minimum temperature of Delhi on Thursday was recorded at 26 degrees Celsius, whereas the maximum temperature would hover at 29 degrees Celsius. On Wednesday, Delhi recorded 2.8 mm of rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm, according to the weather station.

The fresh spells of rains just before the withdrawal of the monsoon from the National Capital Region will help cover the large deficit (46 per cent in September so far) to some extent. It would also keep the air clean and the temperature in check.

Meanwhile, the weather department also predicted that East Uttar Pradesh will witness rainfall on 22nd,23rd,25th, and 26th September and over East Rajasthan on 22nd-24th September.

"Haryana & Chandigarh on 22nd East Uttar Pradesh during 22nd,23rd,25th, and 26th September and over East Rajasthan on 22nd-24th September. Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over East Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh on 22nd September 2022," IMD Tweeted.

The withdrawal of the southwest monsoon is declared if there has been no rainfall in the region for five days along with the development of anti-cyclonic circulation and water vapour imagery indicating dry weather conditions over the region.

(with agency inputs)