Weather Updates: More Rains Expected In Delhi; Noida Schools Shut, Gurugram Advises Offices To Allow WFH

DELHIITES on Friday woke up to a fresh spell of rains bringing down the temperature further and improving the air quality. This is the third consecutive day when the national capital drenched in rain. However, commuters witnessed traffic snarls on key routes following waterlogging on roads in several areas. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 23.8 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius, while the air quality also improved to the satisfactory category.

The fresh spells of rains just before the withdrawal of monsoon from the National Capital Region will help cover the large deficit (46 per cent till September 22 morning) to some extent. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued a 'yellow alert', cautioning people about moderate rain at most places in the city today.

#WATCH | Delhi: Rain lashes parts of Delhi. Visuals from Feroz Shah Road pic.twitter.com/mbRvKVCxAO — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2022

The IMD on Tuesday said the southwest monsoon had withdrawn from parts of southwest Rajasthan and adjoining Kutch, three days after the normal date of September 17. Usually, it takes around a week after its withdrawal from west Rajasthan for the monsoon to retreat from Delhi.

The withdrawal of the southwest monsoon is declared if there has been no rainfall in the region for five days along with the development of anti-cyclonic circulation and water vapour imagery indicating dry weather conditions over the region.

Schools in Noida closed after heavy rains:

In the wake of heavy rainfall in Noida, all government and private schools from classes 1 to 8 in the city will remain closed on Friday, District Magistrate Suhas L Yathraj informed. The notification was issued after the weather department issued an alert due to rains in the region. District Basic Education Officer of Aligarh district also ordered to close all schools on September 23 and 24 in view of the heavy rainfall forecast.

"India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning that western UP will witness heavy rainfall. Admin is on alert," said Sudhir Garg, Principal Secretary of Revenue Department.

On Thursday, parts of Uttar Pradesh and the national capital region (NCR), including Gautam Buddh Nagar witnessed heavy rainfall throughout the day. Some areas of the state also reported a loss of lives and property due to the heavy downpour. One child died and eight others were injured in a wall collapse incident following heavy rain in the district and normal life was disrupted in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad.

Gurugram advises corporate offices to allow work from home:

Meanwhile, the Gurugram Disaster Management Authority has advised all corporate offices and private institutions in the district to guide employees to work from home to avoid traffic congestion and to ensure repair work of roads and drains are carried out smoothly by civic agencies. The authority also advised closing all schools and colleges on Friday in the larger public interest.

Haryana | Severe waterlogging witnessed in several parts of Gurugram after incessant rain; visuals from Narsinghpur pic.twitter.com/JnOOzeXYkk — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2022

"In view of heavy rainfall prediction for the district Gurugram on September 23, 2022, there are chances of waterlogging and traffic congestion. Therefore, all Corporate offices and private institutions in the district are advised to guide their employees to work from home on September 23, 2022, so that traffic congestion can be avoided and repair works of roads and drains can be carried out smoothly by civic agencies. All Private education institutions are advised to close the school/colleges on September 23, 2022, in the larger public interest," the advisory reads.

On Thursday, heavy rainfall led to waterlogging in several parts of Gurugram, leading to traffic jams as police struggled to decongest roads. The Delhi-Gurugram expressway, heavily jammed, witnessed the usual traffic on a rainy day.

#WATCH | Haryana: Massive traffic jam on Delhi-Gurugram expressway amid severe waterlogging due to incessant rainfall in Gurugram pic.twitter.com/UbaDSflLBv — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2022

Following this, pedestrians were compelled to walk through severely inundated lanes and main roads. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert, cautioning people about heavy rain which could reduce visibility, disrupt traffic and damage roads.