Weather Updates: Rainfall Continues In Delhi-NCR; More Showers Predicted For Next 12 Hours

IMD predicted that rainfall will continue in several parts of Delhi and its adjoining areas, including Noida and Gurugram today.

DELHI on Monday woke up to a windy and cold morning after the city witnessed light showers. The national capital recorded 20 mm of rainfall in a period of 24 hours ending at 8.30 am. With this, the minimum temperature is recorded at 10 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is expected to go at 20 degrees Celsius.

The weather department forecast partly cloudy skies for the day. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has further predicted that rainfall will continue in several parts of Delhi and its adjoining areas, including Noida and Gurugram today.

Delhi's air quality also saw a marginal improvement from "very poor" to "poor" on Monday. The 24-hour air quality index (AQI) on Sunday was recorded at 331 (very poor) but on Monday morning, the AQI read 285.

The approaching fresh cloud patches over Delhi will likely trigger the light to moderate spells of rainfall over the city, the weather office said. "Due to approaching fresh cloud patches over Delhi, few lights to the moderate spells of rain very likely over Delhi during next 12 hours," IMD tweeted.

The weather department predicted that parts of north India will also witness a temperature drop in the coming days. According to IndiaMetSky Weather data, moisture is settling on the mountain tops of Aravali and is being lifted up instantly, news agency ANI reported.

The IMD predicted that Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas would face light to moderate rain with thunderstorms on the intervening night of January 29 and January 30. Thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall would occur in most places of the national capital, the Met said.

"Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of most places of entire Delhi, North Delhi, North-East Delhi, North-West Delhi, West Delhi, Central-Delhi, New Delhi, South-West Delhi, South Delhi, South-East Delhi, East Delhi (Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Kanjhawala, Budha Jayanti Park, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Delhi Cantt, India Gate, Akshardham, Palam, Safdarjung, Lodi Road, Nehru Stadium, IGI Airport, Vasant Vihar, R K Puram, Defence Colony, Lajpat Nagar, Vasant Kunj, Hauzkhas, Malviya nagar, Kalkaji, Mahrauli, Tughlakabad, Chhattarpur, IGNOU, Ayanagar, Deramandi), IMD said.

Delhi received light rainfall in isolated places on Sunday as the minimum temperature settled at 6.4 degrees Celsius. A more intense western disturbance will be active in the area on Monday, bringing more rainfall today.