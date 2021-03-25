Delhi-NCR is likely to witness large deficient rainfall for the next two days, as per IMD. Read on to know the state-wise weather forecast.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Central and Western India is going to witness rain and thunderstorm today, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD). There will be a gradual rise in maximum temperature by 3-6 degree Celcius for the next three days over most parts of Central India. Also, no heatwave conditions in the country for the next 4-5 days.

Delhi-NCR Weather Prediction

The national capital is likely to witness large deficient rainfall today and tomorrow, as per IMD. The air quality of Delhi and NCR has improved from poor to moderate. The current AQI is 157. As per IMD, the air quality is likely to remain moderate for the next five days. Also, IMD predicts a gradual rise in maximum temperature by 3-6 degree Celcius for the next two days.

Himachal Pradesh Weather Prediction

IMD predicts rainfall and thunderstorm in parts of Himachal from March 28, 2021. Also, no heat waves conditions will prevail in the state. By evening the sky is likely to get clear giving way to a cool breeze. The current maximum temperature of the state is 33-degree Celcius, and the minimum is 10-degree Celcius. A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the Himalayan region from March 27.

Uttar Pradesh Weather Prediction

IMD predicts a gradual rise in maximum temperature by 3-6 degree Celcius for the next two days. Also, there are chances of light to moderate rainfall in parts of the state, including Lucknow, Muzzafarpur, Ghaziabad and other regions. The Air Quality Index is also likely to be improved after the rainfall.

Jharkhand Weather Prediction

The state is going to witness a cloudy atmosphere till Holi, which will give rise to humidity. IMD predicts rise in maximum and minimum temperature.

Maharashtra Weather Prediction

The cyclonic circulation over Madhya Maharashtra and neighbourhood extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level persists. Madhya Maharashtra is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall for the next two days.

Haryana Weather Prediction

The induced cyclonic circulation over South Haryana and neighbourhood areas extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level persists. Haryana to witness light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm and lighting for the next two days.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv