Weather Updates: Delhi Shivers At 2.2 Degrees, Season's Lowest; 'Very Dense' Fog Shrouds Haryana, UP

Residents of Delhi have woken up to dense fog and lowest temperature of the season on Thursday.

A severe cold wave gripped Delhi hard on Thursday with the minimum temperature dropping to the lowest level seen this winter season - three degrees Celsius. Delhi’s main weather station, Safdarjung observatory, recorded that temperatures have been falling for at least three days straight with 8.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and 4.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

The visibility levels had fallen steeply to 50 meters at around 5:30 AM in the national capital as a dense layer of fog covered most of North India. Chilly winds have come rushing down from the Himalayas to the plain areas, including Delhi, keeping many people indoors as they turned to heaters and cups of hot tea for a warm relief.

Other weather stations at Lodhi Road, Ayanagar, and Ridge recorded even lower minimum temperatures of 2.8 degrees Celsius, 2.2 degrees Celsius, and 2.8 degrees Celsius respectively. This severe cold weather is likely put to a strain on power grids and be discomfiting for the city’s homeless population.

An Orange alert had been issued on Wednesday for the Delhi-NCR for Thursday and Friday by the meteorological office. The India Meteorological Department uses four colour codes for weather warnings -- green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action).

Cold Wave makes Delhi Airport issue fog alert, at least 12 trains delayed in North India

A fog alert has been issued for passengers travelling from the Delhi Airport on Thursday. According to the authorities, procedures in case of low visibility are underway at the Delhi Airport.

The authorities have also added that all flights are currently operating normally, however, passengers should call their airlines for updated information. A dense fog that has covered all of North India led to at least 12 trains being delayed and two trains even had to reschedule in the Northern Railway region.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures in January 2023 are most likely to remain below normal over many parts of central India and adjoining areas of peninsular, east and northwest India.

(With agency inputs)