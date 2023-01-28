Weather Updates: Delhi Wakes Up To Cold Morning; Light Rainfall Predicted In UP, Punjab, Haryana

IMD has also predicted light to moderate rainfall in neighbouring states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on January 29 and January 30. (Image Credit: ANI.)

DELHI on Saturday witnessed a slightly cold morning with a minimum temperature of 6.1 degrees Celsius, three notches below the average. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast mainly clear skies during the day and becoming partly cloudy towards evening or night. The maximum temperature in the city is expected to settle at around 22 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Department also predicted light rainfall in the national capital over the next two days with the shift in weather from Sunday. As per the IMD, the wind direction will change to the southeast from January 29 which may cause light rain at isolated places in the national capital.

The city's air quality index (AQI) stood at 224 at 9 am, which was in the poor category. An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

Apart from Delhi, the IMD has also predicted light to moderate rainfall in neighbouring states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on January 29 and January 30. Similar weather conditions are expected in Rajasthan on January 29 and 30, as predicted by IMD. It is expected that this Western Disturbance will cause light to moderately widespread rainfall or snowfall in the Western Himalayan Region.

The minimum temperature in Delhi on Friday was 5.8 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, while the maximum temperature was 21.2 degrees Celsius, one notch below normal. The humidity level in the air was 44 to 95 per cent. Though it was sunny throughout the day, strong winds continued across the national capital region on Friday.

These areas witnessed below 5 degrees temperature today morning:

Lodhi Road - 4.6 degrees Celsius

Ridge - 4.1 degrees Celsius

Ayanagar - 4.6 degrees Celsius

Zafarpur - 4.3 degrees Celsius

Mungeshpur - 4.6 degrees Celsius