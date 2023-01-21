Weather Updates: Relief From Cold Wave As Temperatures Soar Across North India; Rain Likely In Delhi Next Week

Children play at a park near AIIMS flyover on a sunny winter morning, in New Delhi. (ANI File Image)

DELHIITES on Saturday woke up to a slightly cold morning with the minimum temperatures settling at 6.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average minimum temperature. The biting cold wave in the national capital has receded and temperature levels have gone up giving relief from the shivering cold. Delhi on Friday recorded a minimum temperature of 10.6 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average and the highest in January so far.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted mainly clear skies for today with the maximum temperature likely to be settling at 22 degrees Celsius. The IMD has already predicted light rainfall in the national capital next week. “Light isolated rain on January 23, light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rain/thundershower is expected from January 24 to 27," IMD has predicted for Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh.

Strong surface winds are likely to prevail over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and west Uttar Pradesh on January 23 and 24, the IMD said. "Another active western disturbance… is very likely to affect the western Himalayan region from the night of January 20 to 26 and the plains of northwest India from January 23 to 25," the IMD has said.

"Under its influence, light to moderate rain and snowfall is likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand from January 20 to 22. The intensity and distribution are likely to increase between January 23 and 26," the IMD added.

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am in the national capital stood at 221 (poor category), as per Central Pollution Control Board data. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 'severe'

Meanwhile, the adjoining states of Haryana and Punjab have also registered a slight increase in minimum temperatures giving a respite from a cold wave which was battering the states including Chandigarh for the past three weeks.

Chandigarh today morning recorded a minimum temperature of 10.2 degrees Celsius, while Ambala in Haryana registered a low of 10 degrees Celsius. In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 10 degrees, Patiala 8.6 degrees, Pathankot 10.5 degrees, Faridkot 9.5 degrees and Mohali 9.4 degrees.