Weather Updates: Shallow Fog Engulfs Delhi, Alert Issued In UP; Cold Wave To Continue For Next 5 Days

Delhi on Tuesday witnessed shallow fog with a reduction in visibility affecting vehicular movement on roads. The minimum temperature recorded today morning was 8.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, with the relative humidity at 85 per cent. The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded at 383 at 9 am.

The IMD has also predicted extremely cold wave conditions in isolated pockets over northern pockets of Rajasthan from January 3 to 6 and over Punjab from 3 to 4 January. The weather department has also issued an alert in Uttar Pradesh and predicted dense fog with cold-wave conditions in 36 districts for the next two days.

According to the weather department, the temperature is likely to drop to 4.5 degrees Celcius in many districts including Varanasi, Jaunpur, Mirzapur, Ghazipur, Mau, and Gorakhpur. The India Meteorological Department has predicted dense fog for the next few days in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and other parts of North India.

On Monday, the minimum temperature had settled at 7.6 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature had stood at 17.3 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal. "Dense to very dense fog and cold wave conditions very likely to continue over plains of northwest India including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during next 5 days," IMD said on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, the IMD said that southern parts of the south peninsula, many areas of northeast India, and some areas of northwest India are predicted to see above-normal to normal minimum temperatures.

The IMD yesterday also predicted rainfall for this month over Northwest India including East Uttar Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh) and is predicted to be below normal (78 per cent of Long Period Average (LPA). The IMD further stated that minimum temperatures were recorded in the range of 3 to 7 degrees Celcius over many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh on Sunday and Monday.

After a little respite from chilly waves on New Year, the cold wave returned to Delhi and residents were seen huddling around bonfires by the highways to stay warm in a bone-chilling conditions. Due to dense fog and cold wave conditions visibility was lowered in many areas of Kolkata on Monday.