Weather Updates: The IMD said that due to western disturbance, heavy snowfall alert has been issued in the mountainous regions of North India. With this, there is a possibility of thunderstorms in Delhi in the first week of February.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Continuing with the chilling weather conditions, the northern and central India is likely to witness rainfall between February 3 to 5. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), in most parts of the northwest and central India, there is a possibility of a rise in minimum temperature during the next three to four days and a cold wave in the next 24 hours.

"Between February 3 and 5, there is a possibility of southwest winds and western disturbances over northwestern plains and central India. Due to this change, there is a strong possibility of rain, snowfall, lightning and hailstorm in the western Himalayan region from the night of February 2 to February 5", the IMD said.

"Heavy rain or snowfall may occur over Himachal Pradesh on February 4 and Jammu and Kashmir on February 3 and 4. Rain and hailstorm are likely over the plains of northwest India with lightning from February 3 to 5. Rainfall may occur over Madhya Pradesh from February 4 to 5 and over eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand from February 5 to 6," the IMD further said.

Rainfall likely in Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand

The national capital usually does not receive much rainfall in the month of January, but this time Delhi recorded heavy rainfall in January. The IMD said that due to western disturbance, heavy snowfall alert has been issued in the mountainous regions of North India along with rain. With this, there is a possibility of thunderstorms in Delhi in the first week of February. The IMD has predicted rain in eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand on February 4 and 5.

Fog engulfs several parts of North and North-East India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday informed that moderate to dense fog has been observed in many parts of North and North-East India. IMD at their official Twitter handle said, "Fog Conditions observed in North and North-East India at 5:30 am. Dense to very dense fog observed in isolated pockets over East Uttar Pradesh."

Moderate to dense fog observed in isolated pockets over west Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, the meteorological centre stated. A layer of fog enveloped Muzaffarpur near Chandni Chowk's overbridge. Shallow to moderate fog was observed in isolated pockets over Assam, Meghalaya Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, IMD said. Due to heavy fog, low visibility was observed in several parts of Northern India.

Impact on weather due to Western disturbance

Due to the Western Disturbance, widespread rains are likely to occur over Northwest India, parts of Central and East India this week. A cyclone is adjoining Central Pakistan and West Rajasthan. This is likely to affect the weather in North-West India and Western Himalayan region from tonight. There is also a possibility of rain in the plains of Northwest India from February 3 to 5 with moderate lightning or thunderstorm with isolated lightning and hail.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan