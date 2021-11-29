New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday (November 29) predicted heavy rainfall in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh from November 30 to December 2. It issued an Orange Alert for Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor, and YSR Kadapa districts in Andhra Pradesh and predicted heavy to very heavy rains in these four districts.

In addition, Gujarat, Konkan, and Central Maharashtra might witness heavy to very heavy rainfall from the night of December 1 to December 2 due to a western disturbance.

Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, Western Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand might also experience rainfall with changes in the overall weather.

The IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu till Tuesday (November 30). The Met department said that the intensity will decrease after Tuesday. Wind convergence would result in heavy to very heavy rains in Southern districts, including Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Ramanathapuram, it said, adding that Chennai and other coastal districts will receive moderate rains.

Rains continued in several parts of Tamil Nadu and neighboring Puducherry, submerging many areas. Several roads and subways were flooded in Chennai causing inconveniencing to people and affecting their routine. A holiday was declared for schools and colleges in Chennai on Monday after incessant rains and water-logging in several parts of the district. Chief Minister MK Stalin visited flood-hit areas in Kanchi and Chennai districts on Monday to inspect the rehabilitation work there.

Meanwhile, a cyclonic circulation is entering South Andaman Sea from the Gulf of Thailand and Myanmar region presently. A low-pressure area is likely to form in the next 24 hours over the Andaman Sea. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over Andaman and Nicobar islands over the next 48-72 hours. The coastline of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha are likely to come under the influence of the storm around December 3.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha