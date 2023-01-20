Cold Wave Abates As Mercury Rises To 10 Degrees In Delhi; Rain Likely From From Sunday

Delhi gets relief from the cold wave as the minimum temperature in the national capital rose significantly on Friday. (Image: ANI)

COLD wave conditions abated in Delhi as the minimum temperature in the national capital rose significantly on Friday. Safdarjung in the national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 10.6 degrees Celsius against 5.6 degrees Celsius recorded on Thursday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a rainfall or thunderstorm is likely to commence over the plains of Northwest India including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and North Rajasthan from January 22, and it will continue to till January 25.

"The rainfall/thunderstorm likely to commence from January 22 and continue till January 25 with peak activity on 23 and 24 January over the plains of Northwest India including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and North Rajasthan," the IMD said in a tweet.

The seven-day forecast of the Regional Meteorological Centre, Delhi predicted a partly cloudy sky and moderate fog in the morning on Friday. As per the IMD forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures in Delhi, are expected to hover in the range of 7 degrees Celsius and 21 degrees Celsius for a few days respectively.

According to data on the IMD website, the city has seen eight cold wave days so far in January, the highest in the month in at least 12 years. It saw seven cold wave days in January 2020 while it did not record any such day last year, PTI quoted.