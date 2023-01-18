Weather Updates: Delhi Shivers As Mercury Drops To 2.6 Degrees; IMD Predicts Rainfall This Week

THE COLD wave conditions prevailed in Delhi with a minimum temperature of 2.6 degrees celsius on Wednesday. However, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the situation will improve from Thursday. As per the MeT, the sky in the national capital will be clear today.

Delhi's Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 2.6 degrees Celsius while Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 6.0 degrees Celsius and Ayanagar recorded a minimum temperature of 3.2 degrees Celsius.

The IMD on Tuesday predicted that cold wave conditions over northwest India are likely to abate from January 19 due to two possible western disturbances in quick succession on January 18 and January 20. Due to this, Delhi has a chance of drizzling and very light rain on Thursday, IMD said.

Watch Also:

"The rainfall/thunderstorm likely to commence from January 22 and continue till January 25 with peak activity on 23 and 24 January over the plains of Northwest India including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and North Rajasthan," the IMD said in a tweet.

The rainfall/thunderstorm likely to commence from 22nd Jan and continue till 25th Jan with peak activity on 23rd and 24th Jan 2023 over the plains of Northwest India including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and North Rajasthan. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 17, 2023

rainfall/thunderstorm likely to commence from January 22 and continue till January 25 with peak activity on 23 and 24 January over the plains of Northwest India including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and North Rajasthan

Already reeling under a cold wave since the beginning of the new year, Delhi witnessed foggy conditions, with several flights and trains running late due to low visibility today. As per the airport authority, several flights scheduled to depart from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) were delayed due to fog.

The poor visibility has also affected the train's movements as six trains were running late due to fog, the Northern Railway informed. Trains which are running late by up to 1 hour, included Barauni-New Delhi Clone Special, Kamakhya-Delhi Brahmaputra Mail, Visakhapatnam-New Delhi Andhra Pradesh Express, Sultanpur -Anand Vihar Terminal Sadbhavana Express, Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana, Manikpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Uttar Pardesh Sampark Kranti Express.

Meanwhile, Churu in Rajasthan recorded a minimum temperature of -1.2 degrees Celsius while Sikar recorded a minimum temperature of -1.5 degrees Celsius. In Haryana's Narnaul, the minimum temperature was logged at 0.5 degrees Celsius while Hisar recorded a minimum temperature of 2.0 degrees Celsius, IMD said.