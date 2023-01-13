Cold Wave To Grip North India Again As IMD Predicts Chilling Weather, Dense Fog From January 15

Cold wave conditions are likely to return in isolated pockets over Delhi and its neighbouring states from January 15. (Image: ANI)

COLD wave conditions are likely to re-emerge in isolated pockets over Delhi and its neighbouring states from January 15, the weather department said. A partly cloudy sky and moderate fog are expected in the national capital on Friday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature settled two degrees below normal at 9.8 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is expected to go up to 20 degrees Celsius.

According to the data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality in Delhi at 9 am remained in a 'very poor' category with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 373. In the Delhi University area, the AQI was recorded at 380 while in Pusa, the AQI was 328. In the area around IIT Delhi, the AQI was 325. In Mathura Road, the AQI was recorded at 340 and the Lodhi Road area recorded AQI at 326.

As per the weather forecast, dense to very dense fog was observed over parts of Punjab, Northwest Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. "Dense/Very Dense Fog layer (in the white patch) extends from Punjab to Bihar across Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh," IMD tweeted.

On January 10, IMD said Delhi experienced the third worst cold spell in the last 23 years and also gave a second cold spell warning from January 14. Delhi saw an intense cold wave spell from January 5 to January 9. It has also recorded over 50 hours of dense fog this month so far, which is the highest since 2019.

As per a weather expert, quoted by ANI, North India is headed for a severe cold spell this week, with mercury to hover between 0 and -4°C in plains. The icy, severe chill would be experienced between January 14 and 19 and is likely to be at its peak from January 16 to 18, the weather expert said.