New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Indian Metalogical Department (IMD) has said that the weather pattern in north India is expected to change from Tuesday, November 30. A low pressure area is forming in the Arabian Sea as a result of which Western Disturbance is going to enter north India on Tuesday. The region will experience rainfall along with the winds due to the same which will give some relief in the air pollution and smog condition, according to meteorologists.

Forecast for south Indian states:

IMD has also predicted heavy rain in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh from November 30 to December 2 due to western disturbances. Meteorologist RK Jenamani said that due to the Western Disturbance, there may be heavy to very heavy rains in Gujarat, Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra from the night of December 1 to December 2. IMD has also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Kerala and Mahe may also receive heavy rains along with Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema during this period.

Forecast for north Indian states:

Due to the depression, there may be heavy rains in some parts of North India including Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in the next few days. Overall, there will be many changes in the weather in the coming few days.

Forecast for country's west-coast

There is also a possibility of heavy to very heavy rains in Gujarat on 1-2 December. An Orange Alert has been issued for Anand, Bharuch, Navsari, Valsad, Amreli and Bhavnagar for 1st December and Yellow Alert for 2nd December. Along with this a warning of 5 days has also been issued for the fishermen.

Forecast for central India and others

Apart from this, there is a possibility of snowfall over the mountains and rain over North-West and adjoining Central India from the night of November 30. The IMD said in a statement that widespread rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur over Gujarat, north Maharashtra and adjoining areas of southwest Madhya Pradesh and south Rajasthan from November 30 to December 2.

(With inputs from agencies)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma