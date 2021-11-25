New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Air pollution continues to choke the residents of the national capital as winters have marked the arrival of fog. The air quality of Delhi-NCR will remain poor for the next two days with minor improvements from November 27. Local surface winds are also expected to increase on November 27 resulting in improved air quality. However, the same will continue to remain in the very poor category.

Meanwhile, a rain alert has been issued in many parts of the country. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that parts of southern India are likely to receive heavy rains till Monday. Earlier this week, the weather agency had issued an orange alert in Tamil Nadu, predicting heavy rains.

The rains in the south Indian states are likely to continue for the next few days. IMD has said that a low pressure area is very likely to form over South Andaman Sea around November 29. It is predicted to grow and move west-northwestwards during the subsequent 48 hours.

Chances of rain in these areas of the country:

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during November 25 to 29.

Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and Rayalaseema on 26th and 27th.

Strong wind (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) very likely along and off southwest Bay of Bengal, Comorin region, Gulf of Mannar and south Tamil Nadu coast on November 25 and 26, 2021. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these areas.

The IMD on Tuesday had said that Tamil Nadu would receive heavy rain and thundershowers on November 26. The agency has issued an 'orange' alert for the same. Meanwhile, light to moderate rain at isolated places is expected over Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during the next five days.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha