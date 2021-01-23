Weather Updates: Cities across north India witnessed very low visibility due to dense fog situations. Recorded at half-past six in the morning, Lucknow recorded the visibility of 150 metres, Gorakhpur saw it dipping further to 0-25 metres

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Chilling weather conditions continue to send shivers across North India along with dense fog in the morning. A thick layer of fog was witnessed in parts of north India including Delhi, UP, Haryana, Punjab, which led to low visibility in some areas of these states causing problems to the commuters. Due to the dense fog today morning, 16 trains are running on several Northern Railways routes.

Northern Railway covers the states of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh, and the Union Territories of Delhi and Chandigarh. The trains that are running late due to low visibility and other operational issues include Amritsar-Haridwar Jan Shatabdi Express, H Nizamuddin-Renigunta, Kushinagar Exp, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Special, Shaan-e-Bhopal Express, and Danapur-Pune Spl.

Cities across north India witnessed very low visibility due to dense fog situations. Recorded at half-past six in the morning, Lucknow recorded the visibility of 150 metres, Gorakhpur saw it dipping further to 0-25 metres. Gauhati, Agartala, Kolkata, Gaya, and Gwalior recorded the visibility of 50 metres each. Odisha and Bihar also witnessed a thick layer of fog reducing the visibility in parts of both the states.

Meanwhile, in the national capital, the minimum temperature is dipping from the past two days. On Saturday morning, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that at 5:30 am today, Palam and Safdarjung observatories in Delhi recorded 9.4 degrees and 9.8 degrees temperatures respectively. According to the IMD, visibility recorded in Palam at half-past six in the morning was 300 meters. The IMD also said that Delhi will witness shallow fog till January 28.

According to the IMD, a new Western Disturbance has been active since Friday, which is likely to cause rain and snowfall in the hilly states, while drizzling is forecast in the north and northwestern states. Temperatures will also likely to fall for the next two-three days and the cold wave will continue. The cold wave may increase in Delhi in the coming days and the minimum temperature can reach 4 degrees Celsius by January 28.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi remains in the middle-end of the 'Very Poor' category, however, it is likely to improve by tomorrow due to surface winds under the influence of a fresh Western disturbance, predicted the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan