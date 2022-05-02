New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: People living in Delhi-NCR and other parts of northwest India can expect relief from Monday as the heatwave spell may soon subside over the region, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which predicted a fall in maximum temperatures by three to four degrees Celsius.

For Delhi-NCR, the weather department has predicted a dust storm from Monday with maximum temperature settling around 39 degrees Celsius.

In addition to Delhi, thunderstorms are also predicted in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and eastern Rajasthan that will bring the temperature down in these regions.

However, in central India, heatwave conditions will likely continue over Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, as per the IMD forecast.

"Barring some parts of west Rajasthan and the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, no place in the country is likely to see a heatwave in the next five days," senior IMD scientist RK Jenamani said on Sunday, as reported by news agency PTI.

Due to scanty rains owing to feeble western disturbances, northwest and central India experienced the hottest April in 122 years with the average maximum temperature touching 35.9 degrees Celsius and 37.78 degrees Celsius respectively.

Several places in the country logged all-time high temperatures for April over the last few days as the mercury leaped to 46-47 degrees Celsius under the impact of the torrid heatwave.

Banda in east Uttar Pradesh had logged a record high of 47.4 degrees Celsius for April on Friday.

Allahabad, Jhansi and Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, Gurugram in Haryana and Satna in Madhya Pradesh had also recorded all-time high temperatures for April at 46.8 degrees Celsius, 46.2 degrees Celsius, 45.1 degrees Celsius, 45.9 degrees Celsius and 45.3 degrees Celsius respectively on Friday.

At 43.5 degrees Celsius, Delhi saw its highest maximum temperature for a day in April in 12 years on Thursday and Friday. On Saturday, Delhi's Sports Complex weather station recorded a maximum temperature of 47.1 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma