The minimum temperature in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh reached below zero. Leh in Ladakh recorded a minimum night temperature of minus 13.2 and Kargil minus 11.8 degrees Celsius.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Fresh spell of snowfall in higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and rains in the plains have brought the temperature down in north India, with the weather department forecasting further increase in the cold in the next two days. According to the Meteorological Department, northern region has witnessed rain due to the western disturbance, while high altitude areas in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Kashmir Valley have received snowfall.

Due to this, the minimum temperature in central and western India is expected to fall by 2-4 degree celsius in the next two days. The Met Department said that the minimum temperature in Delhi is expected to fall further as cold winds are blowing from the icy Western Himalayas to the plains.

As per the Meteorological Department, a major fall is expected in the minimum temperature in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh.

On Monday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 8.4 degrees Celsius with icy winds making people shiver. At the same time, the air quality in the national capital improved due to strong winds. The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded at 169 on Tuesday morning. The weather office has said that the maximum temperature is likely to be 22 degrees Celsius today.

Katra recorded a minimum temperature of 7.2 degrees, Batot 0.2 degrees, Banihal minus 1 degree Celsius and Bhaderwah minus 1.4 degrees Celsius. Night temperatures in Kashmir and Ladakh went below freezing point on Monday while dense fog in Jammu and Kashmir's Jammu city affected air and ground traffic.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma