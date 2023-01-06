Weather Update: Northwest India To Get Relief From Cold Wave In Next 24 Hours? Check IMD Predictions

Temperature will rise from 3 to 5 degrees Celsius over many parts of northwest India in the next three days.(ANI)

THE INDIAN Meteorological Department forecasted a decrease in cold wave and cold day conditions over northwest India in 24 hours on Friday.The IMD has also predicted dense to very dense fog conditions over many parts of Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh during the next 24 hours. After 24 hours, there will be a decrease in intensity and distribution.

In a press release on Friday, the IMD said that the minimum temperature is likely to rise due to the approaching of two western disturbances in quick succession. The temperature will rise from 3 to 5 degrees Celsius over many parts of northwest India in the next three days.

"As a result, cold wave to severe cold wave conditions in isolated pockets are very likely over Rajasthan and cold wave conditions in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh during the next 24 hours," as quoted by news agency ANI.

It has also predicted a fall of two to four degrees in minimum temperatures over Bihar in the next two days.

"No significant change in minimum temperatures very likely over Madhya Pradesh during the next 24 hours and rise by two to four degree Celsius during subsequent three days," it said as quoted by news agency ANI.

The IMD, in the release referring to the weather in the past 24 hours, said that the minimum temperature was in the range of -1.5 degrees Celsius in many parts of the plains of northwest India and in isolated pockets over the regions of Madhya Pradesh. In Rajasthan, the lowest temperature of 0 degrees Celsius was noted in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

"Dense to very dense fog observed in most parts of Punjab, Haryana, in some parts of West Uttar Pradesh, in isolated pockets of east Uttar Pradesh and sub-Himalyan West Bengal," the release said.

Dense fog was observed in some areas of Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, West Madhya Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya on Friday morning.

"Cold day to severe cold day conditions prevailed in many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, west Madhya Pradesh, in some parts of east Rajasthan, isolated pockets of west Rajasthan, Bihar and cold day conditions in isolated pockets over Uttarakhand," the release said.