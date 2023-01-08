Northwest India May Get Respite From Cold Wave After Two Days, Says IMD Amid Red Alert

A man walks across the lawns near India Gate on a cold winter morning in New Delhi, December 27, 2022 (Image Credits: Reuters)

AMID the freezing winter and cold wave conditions in several parts of the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday also said that the cold wave is expected to abate over northwest India after 48 hours.

"Abatement of Cold Wave and Cold Day conditions over northwest India after 48 hours," wrote the department on its official website.

It further added, "Dense to very dense fog conditions over many parts of Punjab and Haryana and Chandigarh during next 48 hours and decrease in intensity and distribution thereafter."

Meanwhile, most part of North India were covered in a thick blanket of fog on Sunday morning, with people in the national capital here shivering at 1.9 degrees Celsius.

A red alert was also issued by the IMD on Saturday for the next 24-48 hours. According to the predictions, cold waves and cold day conditions were likely to continue over northwest India during the next two days.

Lucknow also witnessed the foggiest day of the season on Sunday. Reportedly, people going to work in the morning faced difficulties due to poor visibility. The thick layer of fog accompanied a drop in temperature in the city.

According to the IMD, minimum temperatures rose by two to four degrees Celsius over the western Himalayan region and were normal to above normal.

"Impact expected and action suggested due to dense to very dense fog in the night and morning hours in some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during next 2-3 days," said IMD on Saturday.

Cold waves and dense fog have also enveloped Patna and other parts of the state.

During the same period, minimum temperatures were below normal to markedly below normal over many parts of north and central India. The lowest temperature of zero degree Celsius was observed over Churu on Saturday.