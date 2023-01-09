Weather Updates: Thick Layer Of Fog Shrouds Delhi, North India; Respite From Cold Wave Likely In Coming Days

AS THE mercury levels recorded a drop to in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), a thick layer of fog engulfed the national capital and adjoining areas leading to reduced visibility on Monday. As per the IMD weather forecast, the visibility in the region dropped to less than 25m around 6 am.

Ayanagar in Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 3.8 degrees Celsius today morning while Delhi Ridge recorded a minimum temperature of 3.3 degrees Celsius. Delhi's Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 5.8 degrees Celsius today. The minimum temperature in Delhi's Safdarjung was recorded at 3.8 degrees Celsius today while the maximum will go up to 17 degrees Celsius later in the day, IMD predicted on Monday.

In the neighbouring states, Narnaul city of Haryana recorded a minimum temperature of 2.4 degrees Celsius while Hisar recorded 3.7 degrees Celsius.

Amid the freezing winter and cold wave conditions in several parts of the country, people in the city were seen lighting up bonfires to find respite from the prevailing cold wave and fog conditions. On Sunday, IMD said that the cold wave is expected to abate over northwest India after 48 hours.

As per Satellite imagery and available visibility data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the fog layer extended from Punjab and adjoining northwest Rajasthan to Bihar across Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

"Visibility recorded at 5:30 am today in Bhatinda-0 metres, Amritsar-25 and Ambala-25 metres each, Hissar-50 metres, Delhi (Safdarjung)-25 metres, Delhi (Palam)-50 metres; Uttar Pradesh: Agra-0 metre, Lucknow (Amausi)-0 metres, Varanasi (Babatpur)-25 metres, Bareilly-50 metres," according to the data from IMD.

The fog weather in Delhi has caused delays in flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA). The authorities have issued a statement saying: "Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi airport...Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight reactions." Meanwhile, as many as 29 trains were also cancelled resulting in bad weather.

The air quality was in the 'Severe' category with an overall AQI of 422 in Delhi today. A thick layer of fog also covered Noida and parts of Gurugram. The Air Quality Index (AQI) from 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and from 300 to 400 it is said to be very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.