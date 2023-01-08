Weather Update: Delhi Shivers At 1.9 Deg C; Cold Wave, Dense Fog Prevails Over Northwest India

Delhi and parts of North India were covered in a thick blanket of fog on Sunday morning as severe cold wave conditions prevailed over the region. On Sunday morning, Safdarjung in Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 1.9 degree Celsius. Several flights and trains were delayed due to dense fog over North India.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) projections made on Saturday, cold wave and cold day conditions are likely to continue over northwest India till Monday. Many parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh will be covered in dense to very dense fog till tomorrow, it said. The fog is likely to decrease and distribute after Monday.

Further, the weather department indicated some relief for Northwest India after tomorrow as minimum temperatures are very likely to rise by about 2 degree Celsius over many parts of the plains. East India however won't witness any significant change in minimum temperatures till Tuesday. The mercury will rise by 2-3 degree Celsius thereafter.

Madhya Pradesh meanwhile is expected to experience a fall by 2-3 degree Celsius in minimum temperatures till Monday and there will be no significant change during the subsequent three days. Northern parts of the state will experience very dense fog till tomorrow.

Due to the continuation of prevailing light winds and high moisture near the surface over Indo-Gangetic plains, dense to very dense fog is very likely to continue in some/many parts during night and morning hours over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during next two days and in isolated pockets thereafter for subsequent three days over the region.

Isolated parts of Uttarakhand, north Rajasthan, Bihar, SubHimalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam and Tripura are likely to see very dense fog till Tuesday.

Very cold day to severe cold day conditions very likely in many/some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Uttar Pradesh till January 8. Cold day conditions to prevail over isolated pockets of Madhya Pradesh, SubHimalayan West Bengal and Sikkim till Sunday and over Bihar on January 8 and 9.

Rajasthan to experience cold day conditions on January 8. Very ground frost conditions likely in isolated places of north Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh on January 8-9 and over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh on January 8 and abate thereafter.