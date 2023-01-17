Weather Update: Light Rain, Hailstorm To Lash Delhi, Parts Of North India Next Week, Says IMD

THE INDIAN Meteorological Department on Tuesday said that light to moderate rain and a hailstorm with winds gusting up to 50 kilometres per hour are predicted to lash northwest India, including Delhi, in the next week. Meanwhile, the cold wave conditions prevailed in the region with the minimum temperature settling in the range of 1 to 3 degrees Celsius in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and north Rajasthan.

According to the weather department, a few parts of Uttar Pradesh and North Madhya Pradesh logged their minimum temperatures in the range of 3 to 5 degrees Celsius. It said that an active western disturbance was very likely to affect northwest India from January 21 to 25.

The rainfall/thunderstorm likely to commence from 22nd Jan and continue till 25th Jan with peak activity on 23rd and 24th Jan 2023 over the plains of Northwest India including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and North Rajasthan. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 17, 2023

"Under its influence, rainfall/snowfall is likely to commence over the western Himalayan region in the early hours of January 21 and continue till January 25 with peak activity on January 23-24," IMD said in a statement.

The Met Office also said light to moderate hailstorm was likely at isolated places over Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan on January 23 and 24.

Winds gusting up to 50 kilometres per hour are very likely to prevail over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and west Uttar Pradesh occasionally on January 23-24, it said.

The Met Office said coldwave conditions would abate from Thursday under the influence of two western disturbances that are likely to affect the region in quick succession.

Meanwhile, due to foggy weather, many road and rail movements in some parts of the northern region are disrupted. At least 15 trains were delayed by an hour to eight hours due to the foggy weather, a spokesperson for Northern Railway said.

The weather station at Lodhi Road, where the IMD headquarters is located, recorded a minimum temperature of two degrees Celsius on Tuesday. The minimum temperature settled at 2.8 degrees Celsius at Ayanagar in southwest Delhi, 2.2 degrees at the Ridge in central Delhi and 2.3 degrees at Jafarpur in west Delhi. Delhi saw an intense coldwave spell from January 5 to 9, the second longest in the month in a decade, according to IMD data.

(With Agency Inputs)