New Delhi: Jagran News Desk: Delhi woke up to a cloudy sky on Saturday with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting light rain and drizzle in some areas throughout the day due to the western disturbance passing over the Himalayas. Several areas in the national capital had also witnessed light rain on Friday, bringing the mercury down.

The temperatures in north India are also likely to come down after higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand received fresh snowfall on Thursday.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma